Wednesday, Nov. 13

Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.

Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Last class is December 18.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Staff Soup Cook-off for Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project Tap Takeover: Drifter’s Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For details, email Events@driftersbarandgrille.com.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center. 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

MOPS: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI family support group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Spanish Conversation Course; Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Course runs through Nov. 21. Call 773-2160 for details.

Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (cafeteria conference room), Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details. Cost: $10. Scholarships available.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore (julie.moore@avera.org) for details. Free to attend.

Friends of the Library Membership Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For details, call 220-1179.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based, 12-Step Recovery Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group; 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

