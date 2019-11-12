Wednesday, Nov. 13
Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.
Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Last class is December 18.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Staff Soup Cook-off for Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project Tap Takeover: Drifter’s Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For details, email Events@driftersbarandgrille.com.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center. 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
MOPS: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI family support group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Spanish Conversation Course; Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Course runs through Nov. 21. Call 773-2160 for details.
Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (cafeteria conference room), Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details. Cost: $10. Scholarships available.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore (julie.moore@avera.org) for details. Free to attend.
Friends of the Library Membership Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For details, call 220-1179.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based, 12-Step Recovery Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group; 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
