Friday, Jan. 17

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chili, soup and hot beverages are served to those in need.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a scheduled activity is being held.

Closed for the holiday: Rawlins Library, Pierre.

Pierre- Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Bariatric & Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

9 A. M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Combination workouts done seated or standing. Cost: $10; free for senior center members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Boyer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west to Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments