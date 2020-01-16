Friday, Jan. 17
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chili, soup and hot beverages are served to those in need.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a scheduled activity is being held.
Closed for the holiday: Rawlins Library, Pierre.
Pierre- Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Bariatric & Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
9 A. M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Combination workouts done seated or standing. Cost: $10; free for senior center members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Boyer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west to Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
