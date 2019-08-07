Thursday, August 8
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 11:45 a.m.
Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact kpauly@midconetwork.com or 773-4755 to register.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon. Topic:
Chuck Humphrey will discuss the game of Horseshoes.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
American Girl Week: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girl book series and dolls. Registration is required.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre Amatuer Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m at Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Avenue. The public is invited. Info: 220-1179.
American Legion Auxiliary: The auxiliary meets at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. at 6:30 p.m.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. Topic: Paul Horsted will discuss the Black Hills from 1874 to today, including rare, historic photographs. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council, the SD Humanities Council and Shane’s Pharmacy. The program is free to attend and the public is welcome. A light meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. by Women of the Moose for $5 per person.
Friday, August 9
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.
Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre,7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. $10 admission. Music by David Redfield. Guest welcome. Info: 222-1401.
Saturday, August 10
Pierre Street Masters Car Club Gravity Drags: Governors Drive and Fourth Street, Pierre, 8:00 a.m to noon.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Capital City Farmers’ Market, corner of Sioux and Couteau, Pierre, 9:00 a.m to noon.
Sibling Readiness Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital 3rd floor conference room, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fee is $5 with scholarships available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Make a harvest ornament incorporating wheat stems with supplies provided. Please note that visitors must access the CHC via Church Street to Governors Drive due to car show.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Starry Saturdays: The Discovery Center will hold a planetarium show noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center 10-Year Anniversary Celebration: Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Fort Pierre, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Kids wristband with unlimited play for $5. Cash bar and food available. Open to the community.
Pierre American Legion & Auxiliary 100-Year Centennial Dinner, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. $15 per person for meal; $5 per person for dance. Call Patsy Madsen at 280-6479 for more information. Open to the community.
Free Family Fun Night: Steamboat Park Amphitheater, Pierre, 8:00 p.m. Games, food, and movies. Movies include Wonder Park at 9:00 p.m. and Ben-Hur at 10:45 p.m.
Sponsored by Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre. In case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the church located at 714 N Grand Ave. Open to the community.
