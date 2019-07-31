Thursday, August 1

  • School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
  • River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
  • Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
  • Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • No Breast Cancer Survivors Meeting
  • Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center. 7 p.m.
  • Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00-8:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Mark Venner discussing organic farming in South Dakota. Sponsored by the Short Grass
  • Arts Council. Free event. The Women of the Moose will serve a light meal beginning at 6:15 p.m. for $5 per person.

Friday, August 2

  • School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, ends today.
  • School Supply Donation Drive; Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16..
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • Cancer Support for Young Women: Meets the first Friday of the month at noon. St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third floor conference room. This group will be facilitated by Ambulatory Care staff. Info: Susan at 224-3370.
  • Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse. 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

  • Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.
  • Cultural Heritage Center: Open for research. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Reading Adventure: Rawlins Municipal Library. 1 p.m. Info: 773-7421.
  • Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, 10:30 a.m., free for members ages 3-5 (with parent/guardian).
  • Read to “Pumpkin Pye” Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 4

  • Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
  • Sponsored by New Life Assembly of God Church with The Blood Washed Band.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
  • Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com

Monday, August 5

  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Tags

Load comments