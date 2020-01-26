Monday, Jan. 27
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Cost: free to senior citizen center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: free for senior citizens center member; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Real Healthcare: Support Life at All Stages: Capital University Center Auditorium, Pierre, noon. Free event, with a light lunch served. Sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and featuring Dr. Pat Castle.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Parent Advisory Committee Meeting: TF Riggs High School cafeteria, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
“FACE it: Faith, Activism, Courts, Education” presentation by Dr. Pat Castle: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Free event. Contact Kathy Anderson at 280-5251 or ctanderson1950@gmail.com for details. Sponsored by Theology on Tap and Pierre Area Right to Life.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m
Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E.Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Understanding Me (class for parents & caregivers of infants & toddlers): Online with The Right Turn, Pierre, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
