Wednesday, Feb. 19
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Community Blood Drive: Capitol Lake Visitors Center, Pierre, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Pierre, SD Engineers Society. Collection services by Vitalant, Mitchell.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.to 1 p.m.
River City Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details. Free.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details and to register.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Blood Drive: TF Riggs High School, Pierre, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Area Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet: Izaak Walton Clubhouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost: $40 single ticket; $60 couple. Call Kyle at 280-3280 for details.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Course runs through March 5. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.
Oahe Detachment 851 Marine Corps: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Feb. 21
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
48th Annual Farm, Home & Sports Show: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Over 100 vendors.
Legislative Coffee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Senator Jeff Monroe and Representatives Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds will be present to discuss the current legislative session and answer constituents’ questions. Free.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Missouri Shores Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking will be discussed. Donations of items for Missouri Shores will be collected (includes household and personal hygiene items.)
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Family Fun Saturday: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 p.m. Free children’s movie double feature: “Puzzle Club Easter Adventure” and “Narnia: Prince Caspian”. Bouncy houses, pop and popcorn. Free and open to the public.
High Plains Wildlife Association’s Wild Game Feed: Izaak Walton League, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: $15 per person; ages 12 & under are free.
Jayson Gray Concert youth event: New Life Church, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Feb. 23
48th Annual Farm, Home & Sports Show: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Over 100 vendors. If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.