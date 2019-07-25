Friday, July 26

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Farmers’ Market: Parking lot east of Main St.,Pierre, 9:00-11:30 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

SD Army National Guard Deployment Ceremony: TF Riggs High School, Pierre, 2:00 p.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28

No ecumenical Worship Service at Oahe Chapel. Services resume on Sunday, August 4.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.

Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com

Monday, July 29

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, 6:00-7:30 p.m. Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s topic is Appreciation. Sponsored by the SD Department of Labor.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Parent Support Group: 2510 E. Franklin St. 7 p.m.

Moms Like Us: Peer support, information, and encouragement for nursing mothers and expectant moms considering breastfeeding. Babies and small children welcome. 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

