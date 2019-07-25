Friday, July 26
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Farmers’ Market: Parking lot east of Main St.,Pierre, 9:00-11:30 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
SD Army National Guard Deployment Ceremony: TF Riggs High School, Pierre, 2:00 p.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28
No ecumenical Worship Service at Oahe Chapel. Services resume on Sunday, August 4.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, July 29
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug.16.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, 6:00-7:30 p.m. Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s topic is Appreciation. Sponsored by the SD Department of Labor.
Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
Parent Support Group: 2510 E. Franklin St. 7 p.m.
Moms Like Us: Peer support, information, and encouragement for nursing mothers and expectant moms considering breastfeeding. Babies and small children welcome. 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
