Tuesday, Dec. 17

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Touching Hearts fundraising raffle: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Lunch & Learn for Early Childhood Providers: The Right Turn, Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Building Resiliency — Early Childhood Training: The Right Turn, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kennedy Elementary School Concerts: Kennedy gym, Pierre, 4th & 5th grades: 8:15 a.m.; EK to 1st grades: 9:15 a.m.; 2nd & 3rd grades: 10:15 a.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Lunch & Learn Pre-Legislative Tour: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce; 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 224-7361 for details.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m to 1:15 p.m.

Buchanan Elementary School Concerts: Buchanan gyn, Pierre, 3rd grade: 1:30 p.m.; 4th grade: 2 p.m.; 5th grade: 2:30 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Memory Center: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

“Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers”: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $20 for adults; $10 for students. Tickets available from the Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club, and Prairie Pages.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 W. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments