Monday, Sept. 16

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Blood Drive: Pierre, SD-State Employees: Memorial Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Pierre, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Collection services by Vitalant, Mitchell.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
  • Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at 224-3337 or teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7- 8 p.m. Please use back southwest entrance to building. Call 945-5560 for more information.
  • Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, 5:30 p.m.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-475 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Riggs Fine Arts Booster Club: Riggs Band Room. 7 p.m.
  • Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.
  • Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic waiting room, Pierre, 7 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
  • Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7 to 9 p.m.Call 224-0181 for more information.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
  • Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.

