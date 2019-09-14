Monday, Sept. 16
- Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
- Blood Drive: Pierre, SD-State Employees: Memorial Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Pierre, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Collection services by Vitalant, Mitchell.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at 224-3337 or teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7- 8 p.m. Please use back southwest entrance to building. Call 945-5560 for more information.
- Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, 5:30 p.m.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-475 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Riggs Fine Arts Booster Club: Riggs Band Room. 7 p.m.
- Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.
- Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic waiting room, Pierre, 7 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
- Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7 to 9 p.m.Call 224-0181 for more information.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
- Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
