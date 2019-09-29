Monday, September 30
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.
Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Shirley Becker at 224-2752 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary: Ramkots, Pierre, noon
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: open meeting at noon and closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Knights of Columbus smoke-free Bingo: Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m .- open meeting and 8 p.m -. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission:Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave.,Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Road, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 2
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Ag Committee-Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce: Chamber office, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
River City Toastmasters:: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Hank Harris, singer/songwriter in concert: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol, AGC building, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
American Legion-Stanley Post 20: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. potluck supper and 7 p.m. membership meeting. All veterans welcome. Contact Kim Hallock at sdveteran1@gmail.com for details.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, 6 p.m.
