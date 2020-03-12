Friday, Mar. 13
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books, and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Walk with Ease program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Pre-registration is mandatory. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. Cost: $10.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams, Pierre, 6 p.m.
“Rollin’ into Relay 2020” kickoff event for the American Cancer Society: Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. Free event. Contact Tanya Kreitlow at 280-6956 for details. Includes roller skating, bouncy houses, games, live music and more.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Hayes Play: Hayes, curtain: 7 p.m. (Central Time). Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost $5. Call Levi Neuharth at 567-3556 for details.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. The theme is “Tropical South Dakota.” Visitors can create their own tropical terrarium with sand, small dinosaurs and greenery. Free event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books, and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325. S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Little Players March Madness Family Fun Day: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event with games and activities to highlight the magic of theatre. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5 with parent/guardian.
Liver & Onions and Meatball Dinner: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for kids age ten & under.
Hayes Play: Hayes, curtain: 7 p.m.(Central Time). Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $5. Call Levi Neuharth at 567-3556 for details.
Sunday, Mar. 15
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. If you know someone who is immobile and hungry, call 220-1195. Sponsored by MoJoz Coffee & More.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave., behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m to 5 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Mar. 16
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre- Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group:5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
