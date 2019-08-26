Tuesday, August 27

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 — 11 a.m.

Pierre Area Right to Life: Birthright office, 318 So. Henry St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Inside Scoop with Dusty: Congressman Dusty Johnson hosts an open forum for constituents at Zesto, 213 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. Free event and the public is encouraged to attend.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Wednesday, August 28

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

The Zonta Club of Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – noon, closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 — 7 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or pauly@midconetwork.com to register.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.

Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – noon, closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: First Congregational UCC, 123 N Highland, Pierre, 5:30 pm.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 — 5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – noon open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

