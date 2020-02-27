Friday, Feb. 28

Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10 for 6-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Fish Fry: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 1200 Izaak Walton Dr., Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donations: $12 — adults; $7 — kids ages 6 to 12. Free- under age 6.

Pierre Players present “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $15; seniors and students: $13.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29, Leap Day

Leap of Kindness Day: Choose an activity to share kindness in the community, all day.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Cookbook signing: Prairie Pages Bookseller, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chef MJ Adams, of Rapid City, will sign her new cookbook, Corn Exchange Cookbook.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Pierre Players present “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $15; seniors and students: $13.

Sunday, March 1

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 if someone you know is hungry and immobile.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate, $2 to rent skates.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, March 2

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for a six-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Seuss Children’s Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 3:30 p.m.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.

Tuesday, March 3

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

