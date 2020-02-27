Friday, Feb. 28
Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10 for 6-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Fish Fry: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 1200 Izaak Walton Dr., Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donations: $12 — adults; $7 — kids ages 6 to 12. Free- under age 6.
Pierre Players present “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $15; seniors and students: $13.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29, Leap Day
Leap of Kindness Day: Choose an activity to share kindness in the community, all day.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Cookbook signing: Prairie Pages Bookseller, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chef MJ Adams, of Rapid City, will sign her new cookbook, Corn Exchange Cookbook.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Pierre Players present “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $15; seniors and students: $13.
Sunday, March 1
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 if someone you know is hungry and immobile.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate, $2 to rent skates.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, March 2
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for a six-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dr. Seuss Children’s Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 3:30 p.m.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.
Tuesday, March 3
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.
