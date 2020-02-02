Monday, Feb. 3
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior 9citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre Community Blood Drive: Beck Motors showroom floor, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Call Trace Beck at 224-5912 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
70th Annual Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Supper: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets: $15; $17 at the door. Ages 11 & under: $7.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. To register, call 773-4755.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 224-7993 for details.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Pierre Community Blood Drive: Beck Motors showroom floor, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Trace Beck at 224-5912 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for details.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Beginning Spanish class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 3. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
GMMS PTSA: Middle school cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Community Blood Drive: DCI Building, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Taylor Hyde at 773-6312 for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
