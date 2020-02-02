Monday, Feb. 3

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior 9citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Beck Motors showroom floor, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Call Trace Beck at 224-5912 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

70th Annual Lutefisk and Swedish Meatball Supper: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets: $15; $17 at the door. Ages 11 & under: $7.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. To register, call 773-4755.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 224-7993 for details.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Beck Motors showroom floor, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call Trace Beck at 224-5912 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for details.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Beginning Spanish class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 3. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

GMMS PTSA: Middle school cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Community Blood Drive: DCI Building, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Taylor Hyde at 773-6312 for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

