Thursday, July 11

  • Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
  • River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist
  • Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
  • Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
  • Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Community Banquet meal: Southeast Community Center, 5:00 p.m.
  • Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m at Firestation No. 4 off of Harrison Avenue. The public is invited. Info: 220-1179.
  • American Legion Auxiliary: The auxiliary meets at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Club, 7:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Dr. Marilyn Carlson Aronson speaking on the Missouri River flood control and history of the dams.
  • Free. A light meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. by Women of the Moose for $5. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
  • Friends of the Rawlins Library meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 12

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.
  • Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7:30-11:00 p.m. Dance to Uncle Roy & the Boys, no cover charge, open to the public. Info: 222-1401
  • Saturday, July 13
  • Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, South Building, 1st floor, Room #106,
  • 9:00 a.m. to noon. $40 fee with scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
  • Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
  • Family Fun Saturday - Flowers in Bloom: Cultural Heritage Center, 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Free event and free admission to museum gallery during program hours.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
  • Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, noon to 2:00 p.m.
  • Free with museum admission.
  • Dueling Duo: Drifters Bar & Grille patio, 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets: $35; VIP table of 8: $400.

Sunday, July 14

  • Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitors Center, 8:00 a.m.
  • Sponsored by New Life Assembly and The Blood-Washed Band.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
  • Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.
  • Central South Dakota Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • For more information, contact Julie Moore at juliemoore@avera.org. Free admission.
