Thursday, August 15
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
Adult Education & Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Call 773-4755 to register.
Pierre Senior Citizens’ Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. Peer-led, mental illness support group.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
HuntSAFE Class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Red Cross CPR Training class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register. Fee: $30 for registered childcare providers; $55 for non-state registered childcare professionals.
Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. Speaker Anne Lewis will share her experiences as a National Geographic Explorer. Free event open to the public. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Light meal at 6:30 p.m. for $5.
Friday, August 16
School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre.
Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
“Music of the American West” Concert and Ice Cream Social: Capitol Lake Visitor Center lawn, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. Featuring the music of Bob and Sheila Everhart. Sponsored by the Museum of the SD State Historical Society. Free event open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs.
Saturday, August 17
Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
Men’s State Open & D Softball Tournament: Pierre softball complex.
HuntSAFE Class: Oahe Downstream Shooting Complex, Fort Pierre, 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 18
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m. Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland. Open to the public.
Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
Men’s State Open & D Softball Tournament: Pierre softball complex.
Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
