Friday, Jan. 10

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center cafeteria conference room, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Ballroom Swishers’ Dance Club Dance: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 8 p.m. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Room 106, South Building, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Fee: $40. Scholarships are available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 or gut1@dakota2k.net for details.

Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This month’s theme is Something Fishy. Visitors will receive all supplies to make a flour fish print. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free event.

Starry Saturdays planetarium show: South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Homemade Soup Supper: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per person; ages 5 and under are free.

Pizza & Pool Party: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to kids in grades 1st to 5th. Cost: $10 for Y members; $15 for non-members. Contact Lisa Maunu at 224-1683 or lisa@oaheymca.org for details.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free chili, soup and hot beverage for those in need. Call 220-1195 for details.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Jan. 13

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre School Board: Administration Building, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Friends of the Library Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m

Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call Myrna Buckles at 222-6847 for details.

Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Blood Drive: St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, KC Hall, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Legislative Welcome: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Cost: $40 per person; $300 for table of 8. Call the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce at 224-7361 for details.

Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free to attend. Email Julie Moore at julie.moore@avera.org for details.

History & Heritage Book Club Program: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Paul Higbee will discuss his book “The First Strike: Doolittle Raider Don Smith,” about a SD pilot’s daring World War II air raid. The free program is open to the public.

