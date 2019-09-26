Friday, September 27

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers:109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.

Call 494-2003 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 29

SD Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony: Capitol Lake, Pierre, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting, 8 p.m.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. (behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.

Monday, September 30

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre,

7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Shirley Becker at 224-2752 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary: Ramkots, Pierre, noon

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: open meeting at noon and closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus smoke-free Bingo: Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m .- open meeting and 8 p.m -. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave.,Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Road, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

