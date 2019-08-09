Monday, August 12
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- HuntSAFE Class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Register at https://gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education/. Call Karen Olson at 224-0269 for more information.
- Stately Stitchers Guild meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
- Guests are free; $12 annual dues for members. Call 222-6847 for more information.
- Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, 5:30 p.m.
- Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center. 5:30 p.m.
- Big Green Welcome: TF RIggs High School, Pierre, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Orientation and tours for incoming Freshman, new students and their parents. Free pizza for students.
- Pierre School Board: Administration Building. 6:30 p.m.
- Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
- VFW Auxiliary: Meeting, Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 13
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, through Aug. 16.
- Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
- Fort Pierre Senior Citizens potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, noon.
- Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
- Open House: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch. Dessert, coffee and ice water will be provided. Guests will hear about the OLLI 12-week fall classes and learn how to register as an OLLI member.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market, Fort Pierre.
- Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market cruise, Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
- Adults: $25; Kids 13 & under: free.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
- HuntSAFE class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
- Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Author Tim Bjorkman will discuss his book, “Verne Sankey: America’s First Public Enemy.” Sankey was a South Dakota bootlegger, bank robber and kidnapper. The free program is open to the public.
- Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, 7:00 p.m.
- DAV Auxiliary: 5:30 p.m. with potluck dinner and meeting at 1525 North Sta
- Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
- Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.