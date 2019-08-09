Monday, August 12

  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • HuntSAFE Class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Register at https://gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education/. Call Karen Olson at 224-0269 for more information.
  • Stately Stitchers Guild meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
  • Guests are free; $12 annual dues for members. Call 222-6847 for more information.
  • Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, 5:30 p.m.
  • Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center. 5:30 p.m.
  • Big Green Welcome: TF RIggs High School, Pierre, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Orientation and tours for incoming Freshman, new students and their parents. Free pizza for students.
  • Pierre School Board: Administration Building. 6:30 p.m.
  • Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
  • VFW Auxiliary: Meeting, Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13

  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, through Aug. 16.
  • Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Fort Pierre Senior Citizens potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, noon.
  • Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
  • Open House: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch. Dessert, coffee and ice water will be provided. Guests will hear about the OLLI 12-week fall classes and learn how to register as an OLLI member.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market, Fort Pierre.
  • Tuesday Night Farmers’ Market cruise, Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Adults: $25; Kids 13 & under: free.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
  • HuntSAFE class: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Author Tim Bjorkman will discuss his book, “Verne Sankey: America’s First Public Enemy.” Sankey was a South Dakota bootlegger, bank robber and kidnapper. The free program is open to the public.
  • Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, 7:00 p.m.
  • DAV Auxiliary: 5:30 p.m. with potluck dinner and meeting at 1525 North Sta
  • Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
  • Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.

