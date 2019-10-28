Tuesday, Oct. 29
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Peirre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center members and Parkwood Residents; all others: $12.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details. Free class.
Spanish Class for Kids: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-2160 to register. Cost: $150 plus book and workbook.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol, 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, west of Jefferson School on Mellette Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Greeter Sign-up for Capitol Christmas Tree display: Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 9 a.m. Informational Meeting with sign-up following until 12 p.m.
Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Contact Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Trick or Treat: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open to the public.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Potluck: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: $130 for course fee plus book. Call 773-2160 for details.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details..
Trick or Treat: Maryhouse Long-term Care Center, 717 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m. For details, call Activities Director Ticia Brewer at 280-1049. Open to the public.
Trunk or Treat: Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Treats, cider, hot chocolate and coffee. Open to the public.
Trunk or Treat: Dakota Prairie Bank, parking lot, 1204 Yellowstone St., Fort Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
