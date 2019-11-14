Friday, Nov. 15

Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others:$12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Program runs through Dec. 20.

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group; 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Community Appreciation Week at Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre:

+Early Morning Breakfast: 5:30 a.m.

+Family Swim with Norbert: noon to 4 p.m.

+Pizza Pool Party for 1st through 5th graders: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers, 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Childcare Provider Training Blitz: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. — Sanford Harmony for Preschool; 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.- Nutrition; 1:15 to 3 p.m. — Enough Abuse. Cost: $5 for each session.

Sibling Readiness Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5; scholarships are available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S, Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave.,Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 admission; $2 skate rental. Contact Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Nov. 18

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. The last class is Dec. 18.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others:$12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre, Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.

