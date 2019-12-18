Thursday, Dec. 19
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kennedy Elementary School Concerts: Kennedy gym, Pierre, 4th & 5th grades: 8:15 a.m.; EK to 1st grades: 9:15 a.m.; 2nd & 3rd grades: 10:15 a.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Lunch & Learn Pre-Legislative Tour: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce; 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 224-7361 for details.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m to 1:15 p.m.
Buchanan Elementary School Concerts: Buchanan gym, Pierre, 3rd grade: 1:30 p.m.; 4th grade: 2 p.m.; 5th grade: 2:30 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Memory Center: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
“Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers”: T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $20 for adults; $10 for students. Tickets available from the Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club and Prairie Pages.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Dec. 20
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Buchanan Elementary School Concerts: Buchanan gym, Pierre, Junior Kindergarten: 8:30 a.m.; Kindergarten: 9 a.m.; 1st grade: 9:35 a.m.; and 2nd grade: 10:05 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria Conference Room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Visit with Santa and the Grinch: Rustic River, 104 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
A Night to Remember: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
The Barstool Prophets: The Fieldhouse, Pierre, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Dec. 23
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.
