Friday, Oct. 25
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.
Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Halloween Hullabaloo: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Halloween fun for ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade. Stories, games, a craft & treats. Costumes welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Early Education Training with musician Jim Gill: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. $10 per person at the door.
Fall Festival: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre, 3 p.m. Entertainment for the whole family including bouncy house, hay maze, hay rides, pie-eating contest, face painting, games, movie and more. Free and open to the public.
Fall Festival: Wesleyan Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 3 to 5 p.m. Family friendly fun for all ages. Free food, games, candy & prizes. Open to the public.
Family Picnic & Concert: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 4:30 — 7 p.m. Free meal to first 200 guests. Free concert at 6 p.m featuring musician Jim Gill on the banjo.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.
Trick-or-Treat Trails: La Framboise Island, Pierre, 4 to 7 p.m. Free event. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the weather. Costumes are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the SDGFP.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.
Monday, Oct. 28
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.
Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
“Chase the Four of Clubs” Progressive Raffle: The Longbranch, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue benefit.Call Brenda Manning at 222-1099 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Spook-Tacular Costume Concert:TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.