Friday, Oct. 25

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.

Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Halloween Hullabaloo: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Halloween fun for ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade. Stories, games, a craft & treats. Costumes welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Early Education Training with musician Jim Gill: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. $10 per person at the door.

Fall Festival: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre, 3 p.m. Entertainment for the whole family including bouncy house, hay maze, hay rides, pie-eating contest, face painting, games, movie and more. Free and open to the public.

Fall Festival: Wesleyan Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 3 to 5 p.m. Family friendly fun for all ages. Free food, games, candy & prizes. Open to the public.

Family Picnic & Concert: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 4:30 — 7 p.m. Free meal to first 200 guests. Free concert at 6 p.m featuring musician Jim Gill on the banjo.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.

Trick-or-Treat Trails: La Framboise Island, Pierre, 4 to 7 p.m. Free event. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the weather. Costumes are encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the SDGFP.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.

Monday, Oct. 28

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.

Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

“Chase the Four of Clubs” Progressive Raffle: The Longbranch, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue benefit.Call Brenda Manning at 222-1099 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Spook-Tacular Costume Concert:TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for students.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments