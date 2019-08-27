Wednesday, August 28

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.The Zonta Club of Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com">kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meetingRiver Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.NAMI family support group: First Congregational UCC, 123 N Highland, Pierre, 5:30 pm. BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 1

Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m. Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, Pierre. This is the last service of 2019.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave Pierre. 8:00 p.m., open meeting.Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contactwww.skatepierre.com

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

