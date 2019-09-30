Tuesday, Oct. 1

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Contact Shirley Becker at 224-2752.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Seasoned Citizens’ Chair Workout: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior center members; all others $12. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m .- open meeting and 8 p.m -. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Gary Wietgrefe, author appearance: Prairie Pages Booksellers, Pierre, 4 to 6 p.m.

Stanley County Commission:Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Food bank volunteers needed: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for details.

Spanish Class for Kids: Capital University Center, Pierre, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-2160 to register. $150 plus book and workbook.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave.,Pierre, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Road, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

National Coffee with a Cop Day: Branding Iron Bistro, Pierre, 8 to 10 a.m.

Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for Senior Center and Y members; $12 for one day. Contact Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

Mabel’s Family Support Group-Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living, Pierre, 12 to 1 p.m. Free to attend; Lunch- $7. RSVP to Kim Nagle at 494-3400.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Ag Committee-Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce: Chamber office, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Hank Harris, singer/songwriter in concert: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Understanding Me (Birth to Three) Class for Parents and Caregivers: Online Class through The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Free class; computers are available. Call 773-4755 for details.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol, AGC building, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

American Legion-Stanley Post 20: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. potluck supper and 7 p.m. membership meeting. All veterans welcome. Contact Kim Hallock at sdveteran1@gmail.com for details.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, 6 p.m. If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

