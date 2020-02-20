Friday, Feb. 21
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
48th annual Farm, Home & Sports Show: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Over 100 vendors.
Legislative Coffee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Senator Jeff Monroe and Representatives Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds will be present to discuss the current legislative session and answer constituents’ questions. Free.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Missouri Shores Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking will be discussed. Donations of items for Missouri Shores will be collected (includes household and personal hygiene items.)
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Family Fun Saturday: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 p.m. Free children’s movie double feature: “Puzzle Club Easter Adventure” and “Narnia: Prince Caspian”. Bouncy houses, pop and popcorn. Free and open to the public.
High Plains Wildlife Association’s Wild Game Feed: Izaak Walton League, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: $15 per person; ages 12 & under are free.
Jayson Gray Concert youth event: New Life Church, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Feb. 23
48th annual Farm, Home & Sports Show: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Over 100 vendors.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave., behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Feb. 24
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Private Pesticide Applicator Training: SDSU Regional Extension Center, 412 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will need a government-issued picture ID to become certified. Call 773-8120 for details.
Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10. Free for senior citizens center and YMCA members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. Must register prior to Feb. 24.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association, 109 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. VJ Smith will discuss his book, “Jackrabbit Tales,” about the people, times and events that have shaped South Dakota State University in Brookings. The event is free and open to the public.
Violinist Timothy Chooi in Concert: TF Riggs High School Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. For ticket information, call 224-7909.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
