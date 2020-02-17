Tuesday, Feb. 18

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Community Blood Drive: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Call Jerrie Gosch at 224-3139 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Stroke Support Group: Countryside Hospice Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details. Free.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Disabled American Veterans: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper & 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Beginning Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 3. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Community Blood Drive: Capitol Lake Visitors Center, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Pierre, SD Engineers Society. Collection services by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

River City Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details. Free.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details and to register.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Community Blood Drive: TF Riggs High School, Pierre, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 12 p.m.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Area Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet: Izaak Walton Clubhouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost: $40 single ticket; $60 couple. Call Kyle at 280-3280 for details.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Course runs through March 5. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.

Oahe Detachment 851 Marine Corps: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Feb. 21

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

