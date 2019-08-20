Wednesday, August 21
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 8:30 a.m to 11:15 a.m. Open to the public.
- Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell. Sponsored by The Right Turn.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 12:10 to 12:40 p.m.
- Free to attend. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.
- Adult Education and Literacy class, The Right Turn, Pierre, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend to those over age 18.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
- Free admission. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building on 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre
- Oahe Yacht Club: 6:00 p.m. The meeting sites change, so call Bev at 222-1401 for information.
Thursday, August 22
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Free to attend for those over age 18.
- Breast Cancer Support Group: 415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, noon.
- Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
- River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
- Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
- Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
- Dementia Support Group: 415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, 6:00 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led group for those with mental illness.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Tales on the River: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7:00 p.m. Season finale will present local group Houdek sharing music and the song-writing process. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. A light meal is available at 6:30 p.m. for $5 per person.
Friday, August 23
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- State Skeet Tournament: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre. For more information, contact Steve at 222-3154 or Bob at 222-0309.
Saturday, August 24
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- State Skeet Tournament: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
- Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
- High School Trap fundraiser: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 25
- Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
- Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland.
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
