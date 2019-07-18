Friday, July 19

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors- $13.

Saturday, July 20

Women’s State Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex. Divisions 2, 3, 4, & 5.

5th Annual Butterfly Festival: Oahe Downstream Butterfly Garden, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The event is free but a state park entrance sticker is required on each vehicle.

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.

Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors: $13.

Sunday, July 21

Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.

Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland.

Women’s State Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex. Divisions 2,3, 4, & 5.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.

Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.

Pierre Players present “Peter and the Stargazer”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 2:00 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors- $13.

Monday, July 22

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.

Pool Party for Rawlins Library Teen Summer Reading Program: YMCA, 1:00 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Rawlins Municipal Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, 5:00 p.m.

Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, 9-11 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight office open: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 2-5 p.m.

Pizza fundraiser for the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation: Pizza Ranch, Fort Pierre, 5:00 -8:00 p.m.

Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, Pierre, 6:00- 7:30 p.m.

Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s theme is Acceptance.

Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

