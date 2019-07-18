Friday, July 19
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors- $13.
Saturday, July 20
Women’s State Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex. Divisions 2, 3, 4, & 5.
5th Annual Butterfly Festival: Oahe Downstream Butterfly Garden, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The event is free but a state park entrance sticker is required on each vehicle.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors: $13.
Sunday, July 21
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m.
Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland.
Women’s State Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex. Divisions 2,3, 4, & 5.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.
Pierre Players present “Peter and the Stargazer”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 2:00 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $15; Students/Seniors- $13.
Monday, July 22
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
Pool Party for Rawlins Library Teen Summer Reading Program: YMCA, 1:00 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Rawlins Municipal Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, 5:00 p.m.
Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, 9-11 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight office open: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 2-5 p.m.
Pizza fundraiser for the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation: Pizza Ranch, Fort Pierre, 5:00 -8:00 p.m.
Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, Pierre, 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s theme is Acceptance.
Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.