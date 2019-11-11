Tuesday, Nov. 12

Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.

Community Blood Drive: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Joyce Tipton at 224-1336 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Touching Hearts Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workouts: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, noon.

Non-profit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 to 5 p.m. Call 224-7361 for details.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Free class. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: 3920 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Capital City Chapter, OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Author R. Eli Paul discusses “ The Frontier Army”:Cultural Heritage Center, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.

Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Last class is December 18.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project Tap Takeover: Drifter’s, Fort Pierre, 4 to 10 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center. 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Friends of the Library Membership Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based, 12-Step Recovery Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

