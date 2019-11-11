Tuesday, Nov. 12
Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.
Community Blood Drive: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Joyce Tipton at 224-1336 for details.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Touching Hearts Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workouts: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, noon.
Non-profit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Chamber’s Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 to 5 p.m. Call 224-7361 for details.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Free class. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3920 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital City Chapter, OES: Masonic Temple, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Author R. Eli Paul discusses “ The Frontier Army”:Cultural Heritage Center, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.
Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Last class is December 18.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project Tap Takeover: Drifter’s, Fort Pierre, 4 to 10 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center. 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.
Friends of the Library Membership Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based, 12-Step Recovery Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.