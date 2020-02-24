Tuesday, Feb. 25
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Seasoned Citizens Chair Workout: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Pancake Race: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson St., Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., race at 6 p.m. Tickets: $6 for adults; $4 for children ages 6 to 12. Ages 5 and under eat for free.
Mardi Gras Celebration: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Games, activities, bouncy houses and food for all ages. Free and open to the public.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Beginning Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Pierre Area Right to Life: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Pierre Players’ Preview Show of “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Admission: $5.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S.Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 for details and to register.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m
Early Childhood Training — Challenging Behaviors and Positive Support: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details and to register.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Feb. 28
Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Pierre Players present “Vanities”: Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $15; seniors and students: $13.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
