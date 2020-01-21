Wednesday, Jan. 22
Tai Chi class: YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: $12; free for senior center members. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
2nd Annual Battle of the Bands: St. Charles Lounge, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sponsored by Capital Area United Way.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Jan. 24
Governor’s Prayer Breakfast: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre, 6:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Cost: $20. Tickets available from Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce or at www.sdgpb.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave.,Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
“When it’s Cold Outside, Let’s go Shopping!” Vendor Show: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch of sloppy joes & chips served for $5.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Life Walk: SD Capitol parking lot, Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact Doug Schueller at 224-0252 or dougandjoan@pie.midco.net for details. Free event.
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Hour of Reflection on Roe v. Wade: Capitol Rotunda, Pierre, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Dale Bartscher at 220-8673 or Dale.SDRTL@gmail.com for details. Free event.
LIFE Speaker Dr. Pat Castle: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event. Everyone is welcome. Contact Sherri Stoeser at 223-2175 or stjohns@midconetwork.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Jan. 27
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Cost: free to senior citizen center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: free for senior citizens center member; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Theology on Tap with Dr. Pat Castle: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Free event. Contact Kathy Anderson at 280-5251 or ctanderson1950@gmail.com for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
