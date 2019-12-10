Wednesday, Dec. 11
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
St. Joseph School’s Christmas Pageant: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Suicide Support Group: Capital University Center upstairs boardroom, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.
Chamber’s Annual Celebration featuring Dueling Guitars: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $65 per person; $500 per table of 8. Call 224-7361 for details.
Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 220-1179 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, Pierre, noon.
Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details. Meets in cafeteria conference room.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School Concerts: Jefferson School gym, Pierre. Grades K to 2: 1:30 p.m.; Grades 3 to 5: 2:15 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Swisher’s Dance Club dance: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Music will be by the Norgaard Country Duo. Open to the public. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.