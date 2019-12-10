Wednesday, Dec. 11

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

St. Joseph School’s Christmas Pageant: TF Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Suicide Support Group: Capital University Center upstairs boardroom, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.

Chamber’s Annual Celebration featuring Dueling Guitars: Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $65 per person; $500 per table of 8. Call 224-7361 for details.

Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 220-1179 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, Pierre, noon.

Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details. Meets in cafeteria conference room.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School Concerts: Jefferson School gym, Pierre. Grades K to 2: 1:30 p.m.; Grades 3 to 5: 2:15 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Swisher’s Dance Club dance: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Music will be by the Norgaard Country Duo. Open to the public. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments