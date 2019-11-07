Friday, Nov. 8
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Cancer Support for Young Women: St. Mary’s Hospital — 3rd floor, Pierre, noon.
4th Annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive Give-Away: Trinity Center at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 1 to 6 p.m. Call 224-7132 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m.open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Welcome Home Party for Chris Maxwell: Drifters Event Center, Fort Pierre, 5:30 to 9 p.m. with Chris speaking at 6:30 p.m. Kids’ corner activities available- children welcome.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Zonta Holiday Vendor & Craft Show: Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Zonta Holiday Vendor & Craft Show; Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission.
Open skate: PAYSA rink on Lowell Ave. (behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day
Veterans Day Concert: Kennedy Elementary School gym, Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Veterans Day Program: TF Riggs High School theatre, Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Veterans Day 5th Grade Performance: Buchanan Elementary School gym, Pierre, 1:30 p.m.
Veterans Day Program: Jefferson Elementary School gym, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Veterans Day Coffee & Cookies: Stanley County School-Parkview Auditorium board room, Fort Pierre, 2 p.m. Reception for veterans and their families.
Veterans Day Program: Stanley County School-Parkview Auditorium, Fort Pierre, 2:30 p.m.
Zumba Gold: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Basic Dog Obedience Class: Pat Duffy Community Center, 19 East Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Last class of a 6-week course.
Presidio Brass Concert: Riggs High School theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Admittance is by Pierre Concert Series membership ticket. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
