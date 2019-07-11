Friday, July 12

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.

Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7:30-11:00 p.m. Dance to Uncle Roy & the Boys, no cover charge, open to the public. Info: 222-1401

Saturday, July 13

Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, South Building, 1st floor, Room #106,

9:00 a.m. to noon. $40 fee with scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.

Family Fun Saturday — Flowers in Bloom: Cultural Heritage Center, 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Free event and free admission to museum gallery during program hours.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.

Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, noon to 2:00 p.m.

Free with museum admission.

Dueling Duo: Drifters Bar & Grille patio, 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets: $35; VIP table of 8: $400.

Sunday, July 14

Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitors Center, 8:00 a.m.

Sponsored by New Life Assembly and The Blood-Washed Band.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.

Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.

Central South Dakota Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Julie Moore at juliemoore@avera.org. Free admission.

Monday, July 15

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Rawlins Library, 1:00 p.m. The second part of the movie will be shown.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.; please use back southwest entrance to bldg.; questions call 945-5560.

Hughes County Commission: County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.

Street Masters Car Club: Will meet at McClelland’s Restaurant, 902 W. Walleye Drive, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.

Weight Loss Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Sanford Clinic Pierre in the clinic waiting room. Free; everyone is invited.

