Friday, July 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center. 3 p.m.
Dance: Swisher’s Dance Club, American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7:30-11:00 p.m. Dance to Uncle Roy & the Boys, no cover charge, open to the public. Info: 222-1401
Saturday, July 13
Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, South Building, 1st floor, Room #106,
9:00 a.m. to noon. $40 fee with scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
Family Fun Saturday — Flowers in Bloom: Cultural Heritage Center, 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Free event and free admission to museum gallery during program hours.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, noon to 2:00 p.m.
Free with museum admission.
Dueling Duo: Drifters Bar & Grille patio, 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets: $35; VIP table of 8: $400.
Sunday, July 14
Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitors Center, 8:00 a.m.
Sponsored by New Life Assembly and The Blood-Washed Band.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2.
Central South Dakota Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Julie Moore at juliemoore@avera.org. Free admission.
Monday, July 15
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
Teen Book Club: Rawlins Library, 1:00 p.m. The second part of the movie will be shown.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.; please use back southwest entrance to bldg.; questions call 945-5560.
Hughes County Commission: County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.
Street Masters Car Club: Will meet at McClelland’s Restaurant, 902 W. Walleye Drive, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.
Weight Loss Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Sanford Clinic Pierre in the clinic waiting room. Free; everyone is invited.
