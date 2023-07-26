As people mingled and feasted on a meal during a recent Thursday night banquet at the Southeast Pierre Community Center, Doreen Hill expressed a feeling that seemed to linger throughout the center.
“It’s a family setting for us,” she said. “We’re just thankful they have this every week. We can bring everybody together.”
Hill, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, was sitting with her husband, who’s Navajo, and with other family members.
The Southeast Pierre Community Center, on 2315 E. Park St., has been active over the summer, holding the Community Banquet at 5 p.m. each Thursday, serving as a site for Feeding South Dakota’s summer BackPack program and hosting Feeding South Dakota’s Senior Boxes program. Those efforts provide food for children and seniors.
Staff members are also collecting winter clothing — including coats, gloves and hoodies — to give away in the fall.
“To have a kid come in and find a new coat that fits them and to see the smiles is the best experience,” said Laurie Bonhorst, administrative assistant for the Community Center. Bonhorst has worked for the center for about 15 years.
In the midst of these activities, staff members emphasize that they want to increase the center’s services to the area. Like many organizations hosting public activities, the Southeast Pierre Community Center curtailed its service during COVID-19, and staff members have worked to restart the popular Community Banquet on Thursdays, along with other activities.
In the coming year or so, they hope to create a computer room with the help of a $40,000 grant from the South Dakota-based Larson Family Foundation. Executive Director Callie Iversen said three computers are planned for a room set aside for public use — and that use, she said, could take many forms.
“People can use them for doing everything from online applications, to education classes, to research, to homework,” she said. “It’s just there for whatever the community needs.”
Iversen also said that surveys revealed that people who come to the center are particularly interested in programs on budgeting and nutrition. The computer room could help to facilitate those kinds of programs, she explained. She cited the need for strong digital security — a significant cost factor for the computer room.
Greg Selting, director of the Southeast Pierre Community Center in charge of running the day-to-day activities, underlined the importance of finding volunteers for the computer room once it’s running.
Iversen and Selting also said they hope to begin offering tutoring services at the center. Selting said the tutoring could reach a broad group of children and adults, including students who might be hitting snags in their studies.
“I envision middle- and high-school kids from the neighborhood who just need help to get going,” Selting said.
The Southeast Pierre Community Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, continues to use the building the center had shared with the Southeast Pierre Mission United Methodist Church before the church closed in February 2022. The center is a United Way Partner Agency, and it also receives funding from local donations, Iversen explained. She stressed, too, the support it receives from more than 30 businesses who serve and provide meals for the Thursday banquets.
Barb Lindbloom, who preceded Iversen as executive director of the Community Center, was among those attending a recent Thursday banquet. Lindbloom said she directed the center for about a dozen years before retiring last year. She’d been involved with the center for about 10 years before that.
Lindbloom emphasized the desire of people in the community simply to visit with each other, especially during the weekly banquets.
“They liked the meals and visiting,” she said. “We tried several times to have somebody come in to sing or to speak, and they didn’t want that. They wanted to visit.”
Lindbloom recalled programs for children that the Community Center offered during her tenure — before the descent of COVID-19.
“One was called ‘Busy Bees,’ and that was for the elementary kids,” she said. “They played games and ate, and we had adult volunteers. Kids like adults. They don’t admit it, but they do.”
Lindbloom noted that she enjoyed working with the children, and she said she spent much of her time helping to prepare food in the kitchen. She said some of the children who have come over the years were truly hungry and needed the food, needed the nutrition.
Iversen said she hopes the center will offer such programming and space for children in the future — and she added that the presence of volunteers will be crucial. She said retired teachers could play an especially large role in such programming if they express interest.
A certified public accountant, Iversen brings valuable bookkeeping skills to her position as executive director. But she’s also deeply familiar with the center, having helped out for about eight years before she became executive director in 2022. She said the banquet creates a kind of signature for the center, and Selting noted that the center serves an average of about 225 meals per week, including seconds and takeouts.
But Iversen looked to a future with expanded services.
“It’s a feel-good place, and it’s a community center,” she said. “That’s why we want to get various programs going — because it is a community center. And the more the community is aware of that, the more the community might use it and support it.”
Misty Bowman, eating on a recent Thursday with her 12-year old daughter, touched on two basic strengths of the banquet, and of the center at large.
“The food is really good and the hospitality is nice,” she said.
The banquet is especially important, Bowman added, “if you don’t have enough groceries at home.”
People with questions about the center — regarding volunteering, contributions or other topics — can call 605-224-7244. They can also visit the Southeast Pierre Community Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/southeastpierrecc/.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.