Fort Pierre is inviting everyone to an open house and walk-through of the town’s Community Garden on Tuesday, July 16, during the Downtown Farmers Market on Deadwood Street. The garden is located directly behind the Chuckwagon.
At 6 p.m., there will be a short program and photo opportunities, after this people can tour the gardens and enjoy the rest of the evening at the farmers market.
According to Ft. Pierre Development Corporation Office Manager Sunny Hannum, if you haven’t visited the garden lately, you will be amazed at the attractive and productive project the community has built with the help of their sponsors.
What was a bare vacant lot is now a green and inviting area in our community, Hannum notes. There are 24 beds, brimming with all sorts of lush produce, three fruit trees, six-foot chain link fencing around the perimeter, and pathways covered with weed barrier and wood chips. We are waiting for one more grant to complete the project with a nice picnic table or two.
The theme of that week’s market is, appropriately, “Healthy Hometown.” A meal will be served, a pedal pull competition is planned for the kids, and a variety of activities and products, in addition to the usual great farmers’ market items, will be available. As always, the Cowan team and wagon will be giving free rides and the Sunset paddleboat will be making a cruise around 7:30. Feel free to bring co-workers, family, or friends.
Immediately following the farmers’ market, a flea market type auction will be going on at the Duffy Community Center with a variety of items being offered at the bidder’s price.
