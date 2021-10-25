The small unincorporated Hayes community may have less than a dozen people in their population, but that hasn’t hindered their love of the theater or the success of their productions.
For a rural expanse of residents, their community hall is a focal point for activities, friends and family. And the annual Hayes Community Hall Drama Club comedy production plays a leading role.
The town has an estimated population of four to 10 people — depending on the planting, calving and other seasons — yet it annually draws more actors than that to join the community play. It also draws standing-room-only audiences of more than 200 people to participate in the family-friendly hilarity.
The drama club draws in actors from widespread ranches and farmsteads. Packed-house audiences come from hours away, which for some is on gravel country roads.
The actors drive to rehearsals from the Pierre, Cheyenne River and Midland areas, including all points in between.
New actors are encouraged to join the seasoned actors, including one who has been on the Hayes stage for 15 seasons.
And there’s plenty of local pride in the production, with each play incorporating local landmarks — sometimes even residents’ names — into the script.
This year’s comedy, “The One That Got Away,” is the 68th annual Hayes Community Hall Drama Club play. It is set for Nov. 5 and 6, with curtains at 7 p.m., and for Nov. 7, starting at 2 p.m. CT.
The comedy includes silly dances, actors entering through the audience crowds and music interludes just for the sake of laughter.
The plot revolves around ladies arriving at a fishing and hunting lodge in preparation for a huge fishing tournament at Hayes Lake. The double-booked lodge includes city-slicker guys who know absolutely nothing about fishing but think they know how to pick up a record number of women who will be at the tournament.
Meanwhile, the women know fishing, as well as jerks. They figure out things quickly and decide to teach the guys a lesson — it isn’t pretty but ends up rib-splittingly funny.
The productions also raise the necessary funds to keep the community hall going.
“The Hayes Hall Board is again asking those in the community for homemade goodies,” actress and board member Mindy Jo Kirkpatrick said. “We always receive many compliments on the yummy treats we have at the play. Some playgoers have told us they come just to get some homemade goodies.”
Support for the hall is prevalent throughout the Hayes area.
The community’s productions have seen attendance consistently increasing since Judy Fosheim took the directing reins 11 years ago.
“To start, I thought it was going to be directing for just one or two years,” she said. “Then we started having sold-out-plus crowds. I love doing this. The house holds a little more than 180 seats, but we have people standing up in back and watching through the entry room’s double doors.”
Fosheim said that the 2020 season barely missed the coronavirus shutdown. She received notice the Sunday morning just before the matinee that the schools would not be open on Monday. But the show went on in front of another overflowing crowd.
Board member Graham Schuetzle said that the community is looking into sponsoring an ice-fishing tournament, card nights, family get-togethers and dances to keep the hall’s tradition going.
And that tradition is something actor Crystal Neuharth holds dear.
“The play has become a tradition of people of nearby communities who look forward to it every year,” she said. “The roots run deep, pulling members of the community together to put the production of the play on each year. It has become a tradition of many of the cast members, as it has the playgoers. It’s just like an annual reunion for everyone to gather, catch up and enjoy each others’ company while enjoying the play.”
