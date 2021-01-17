Community members of Pierre and Fort Pierre are working to help the dozens who are now displaced due to the Thursday evening fire that destroyed Edgewater Apartments.

“It is incredible to see the number of people wanting to help support individuals and families who had their lives disrupted with this fire,” said Jamie Seiner, chair of the Oahe Long-Term Disaster Recovery Team. “The community organizations and businesses who have stepped up to help the families are working together to serve those impacted.”

Those who are impacted and still in need of help can call the Red Cross at 1-844-29-CROSS. Also, Pierre Area Referral Services (PARS) will help connect families in need with additional local services. The agency can be reached at 605-224-8731.

Seiner said the most impactful method for those in need is a financial contribution. An account is set up at Oahe Federal Credit Union (221 E. Pleasant Drive, Pierre) solely for the benefit of the impacted residents.

Donation sites for clothing and housewares items are:

  • Goodwill of the Great Plains (1902 Eastgate Ave., Pierre); and

  • Hospice Thrift Store (1150 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre).

Drop off sites for toiletries and hygiene items will be at:

  • Pierre Area Referral Services (110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre); or

  • the Oahe Family YMCA (900 E. Church Street, Pierre).

Meal donations and scheduled food deliveries are being organized on Facebook group, “Pierre Fire Community Collections.”

More information about agencies working to help:

Pierre Area Referral Services (PARS): Toiletries and hygiene items

110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre

605-224-8731

YMCA: Toiletries and hygiene items

900 E. Church St., Pierre

605-224-1683

Goodwill of the Great Plains: Clothing and Household items

1902 Eastgate Ave., Pierre

605-494-3033

Hospice Thrift Store: Clothing and Household items

1150 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre

605-945-0150

Oahe Federal Credit Union: Financial Donation

221 E. Pleasant Dr., Pierre

605-224-6264

