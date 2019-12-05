Friday, Dec. 6
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Runs through December 20. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Heathcare Center, 3rd floor conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
“Light Up the Pierre Area” 1st annual Holiday Light Competition: city-wide, Pierre. Participants must have holiday lights running by 6 p.m. nightly through December 26.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 with parent/guardian.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Hometown Christmas Pie Day: State Capitol, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
34th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes: Pierre & Fort Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets: $10. Includes 5 home tours and coffee & cookies at the Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Pat Duffy at 223-2701 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Santa at the Alley Exchange: Alley Exchange, downtown Pierre, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mrs. Claus will be on-hand to read to children.
“A New Christmas Tradition Concert with a Cowboy Twist”: T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: $20 at the door.
“Country Christmas on Ice”: Oahe Expo Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. Ice skating performance by the Central SD Figure Skating Club. Free-will donation accepted.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Open Skate: PAYSA rink on Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Dec. 9
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Wreath Presentation: Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial, Capitol Lake, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Tribute to fallen soldiers. The speaker is Brigadier General Michael J. Oster, assistant adjutant general of the SD Army National Guard. The public is encouraged to attend.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Youth Mental Health First Aid: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call Myrna Buckles at 222-6847 for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.