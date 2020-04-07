Even as South Dakota ethanol producers struggle with low prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, developers of the long-disputed Keystone XL Pipeline are getting set to build their $8 billion project that will transport Canadian oil across the state on its journey to Texas.
This is also happening amid a collapse in global oil prices, as a barrel of crude was listed on the Nasdaq with a value ranging from $25-$30 this week. This is down from oil’s $63.27 per barrel mark of three months ago.
Low prices for ethanol and oil result in some value for motorists at the gasoline pump, as prices throughout the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas continue to fall.
Nevertheless, officials with TC Energy Corp. (formerly known as TransCanada) announced March 31 they are now working on the giant pipeline that will extend 1,210-miles from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. At that point, the line will connect with other TC Energy infrastructure to send the crude further south to refineries in east Texas.
The Keystone XL will be capable of transporting up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day, officials said.
This route takes the pipeline through large portions of both Montana and South Dakota, though avoiding North Dakota altogether.
TC officials claim Keystone XL’s construction will create 3,500 jobs in South Dakota, while noting it will run through nine counties in the state during its 316-mile stretch: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp.
“We appreciate the ongoing backing of landowners, customers, Indigenous groups and numerous partners in the U.S. and Canada who helped us secure project support and key regulatory approvals as this important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security,” TC President and CEO Russ Girling stated via the March 31 news release. “In addition, we thank U.S. President Donald Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as well as many government officials across North America for their advocacy without which, individually and collectively, this project could not have advanced.”
Plans call for the pipeline to transport the oil to the Nebraska station, at which point the line will connect with other TC Energy infrastructure to send the crude further south to refineries in east Texas.
With work already ongoing in Montana, officials said the pipeline “is expected to enter service in 2023.”
COVID-19 Factor
Girling said pipeline contractors working on behalf of TC Energy are not a threat to community safety.
“During construction, we will continue to take guidance from all levels of government and health authorities to determine the most proactive and responsible actions in order to ensure the safety of our crews and community members during the current COVID-19 situation,” Girling stated. “Construction will advance only after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and of those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account.”
During her Tuesday news briefing, Gov. Kristi Noem said she is familiar with TC Energy’s ongoing efforts, but did not foresee problems with COVID-19 as a result.
“I do know that there (are) future plans for construction through the state of South Dakota. I don’t know the time frame,” Noem said. “I did visit with the company some time back and told them I would expect them to follow all of the guidelines, recommendations and executive orders that I have laid out for the people of South Dakota. They indicated that they would be complying with all of the restrictions that I would have in place at the time they would start construction.”
However, Noem added, “I don’t believe they will be coming into South Dakota in the near future.”
Further South Dakota Details
According to TC Energy, there will be seven pump stations in South Dakota: Two in Harding County, one each in Meade, Haakon and Jones counties, and two in Tripp County.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) states that a pump station is “used to transport unrefined petroleum, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas through pipelines.”
“The commodity within the pipeline moves due to the exertion of force (pressure). As the commodity moves, the pressure is reduced, due to ‘friction losses’ in the pipe. To keep the commodity moving, pressure must be increased along the pipeline. Pressure increases are accomplished through the use of pumps and compressors,” PHMSA adds.
According to the company, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Keystone XL’s route in 2010 and recertified that approval in 2016. The PUC found Keystone XL will be built and operated safely and with care for the environment while offering the state considerable economic benefits. In January 2020, the South Dakota Water Management Board approved five water permits for Keystone XL, to be used during construction.
In addition to the 3,500 South Dakota jobs the company projects, TC Energy states millions of dollars will be spent in the state on housing and services throughout the construction period.
The Opposition
Efforts to build the Keystone XL Pipeline have continued in the face of strident opposition from environmental activists and tribal groups for the better part of the last decade. The opponents have, to this point, managed to stop the $8 billion pipeline via various court actions.
Officials with the San Francisco-based Sierra Club are clearly not ready to yield to the pipeline.
“Over the last decade of pushing their dirty tar sands pipeline, TC Energy has already made it abundantly clear that they don’t care about risks to our communities, but this is a shameful new low. By barrelling forward with construction during a global pandemic, TC Energy is putting already vulnerable communities at even greater risk,” Catherine Collentine, associate director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign, said.
“Keystone XL still faces numerous legal challenges, and we will continue to fight to ensure this dangerous pipeline is never completed,” she added.
