An American Legion District 3 Oratory Contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 12, starting at 2 p.m., at the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand Ave. Pierre.
The contest is free to all contestants and to the observing public.
According to Patsy Madsen, president of District 3, and LeRoy Madsen, commander of District 3, the contest is to encourage knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Since 1938, the program has challenged students with an academic speaking that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Local contestants can find the rules and regulations by visiting www.legion.org/oratorical/rules. Three judges for the local contest are selected by the S.D. American Legion Department Americanism Officer. There are eight districts in South Dakota, and each district winner moves up to the state level. That winner moves up to the national level.
“It is a great opportunity for a student to possibly receive scholarships,” saidPatsy Madsen.
Over $188,000 in scholarships can be awarded each year to high school orators from the American Legion’s National Organization. The overall national contest winner gets a $20,000 scholarship. Second place takes home $17,000, and third gets $15,000. Each state winner who earns participation in the national contest’s first round receives a $2,000 scholarship. Those who advance further receive an additional $2,000 scholarship.
Each contestant must have a prepared, original eight-to-10-minute oration on some aspect of the Constitution, with emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to the government. Contestants may not consult the written version during the oratory part of the contest.
The contestant must also have knowledge on predetermined topics. The single topic is drawn five minutes prior to speaking, so that each contestant can prepare their speech. The assigned topics run from three to five minutes.
This year’s potential topics are four amendments to the United States Constitution
Amendment XII – Electoral College
Amendment XXIV – Citizens right to vote shall not be denied by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay poll tax or other tax.
Amendment XXVII – No law, varying the compensation for the services of Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.
Amendment XX – terms of President and Vice President. When Congress shall assemble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.