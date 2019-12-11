There doesn’t seem to be any disputes in Fort Pierre about the new Casey’s, which is now open and located just across the Missouri River Bridge, a block or so off of Highway 14.
But could there be? One owner of a local pizza delivery restaurant doesn’t think so.
“Of course it’s competition,” Pizza Ranch owner Lee Gerlach said. “It’s always good to have more businesses. The more people who have delivery businesses, the more people think about having pizza delivered. It’s usually good for everyone.”
Pizza Ranch opened in December of 1992, and Gerlach has been an owner for eight or nine years now, she said.
It was a busy lunch Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Ranch. Not every table was full, but the place was close to full, as folks kept coming in to take advantage of the buffet.
“It’s such a different thing,” Gerlach said, “since Casey’s is mostly pick-up and delivery, and we still have our buffet. Obviously, they don’t have the dine-in aspect of it. It’s not gonna affect our lunch or dinner business very much.”
Casey’s has been open for a couple of weeks, but held its grand opening ribbon cutting just this past Friday, Dec. 6. Casey’s offers the amenities of a gas station with pizza, donuts, coffee and adult libations for carry out and even delivery for its pizza.
“It hasn’t so far, but it will probably hurt the delivery a little bit, but we were expecting that,” Gerlach said. “I think it will all even out. There is plenty of business in this town for everyone.”
The corporate offices representing the other gas stations in the area did not respond to calls asking for comment.
Folks like a variety. Roxanne Heezen, Fort Pierre finance officer, pointed out, this time of year with all the seasonal happenings, plus athletics for kids, having more than one pizza place to choose from is a good thing. Pizza has been the go-to in a rushed pinch for decades for all parents.
Casey’s seems to be a welcome addition to the capital area community.
“When a business like Casey’s comes into a community, I think they do their due diligence,” said Gloria Hanson, Fort Pierre mayor. “While Fort Pierre is a small town, the communities of Pierre and Fort Pierre serve a large geographic area. It seems logical that the better opportunities we can offer, the more visitors we will attract. Healthy communities are growing communities.”
