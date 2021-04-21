PIERRE — Despite hearing criticism from member schools, on Tuesday the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a compressed schedule for this year’s state track meet. The meet will be held on May 28 and 29.
This year’s meet will be held over two days at three sites in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis. Friday’s Class B prelims and Saturday’s finals will be held in Rapid City. Friday’s Class A prelims will be held in Spearfish with Friday’s Class AA prelims will be held in Sturgis.
This year’s format was agreed on by a committee of track coaches and event organizers. It’s decision on a two-day, three-site format was defended by Jordan Bauer, athletic director at Rapid City Central.
“There was a lot of thought that went into the schedule,” Bauer said.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said a dramatic change was needed in the state track meet a safety reasons. “We are still in a pandemic,” Krogstrand said.
Board member Tom Culver of Avon said he was struggling with the schedule because of the comments he has heard from other schools. “It’s been unanimous against this schedule.”
As some considered wholesale changes to the schedule, board member Randy Soma of Brookings said the committee that formulated the schedule wasn’t getting enough credit.
“We’re not taking what other people worked hard on into account,” Soma said. “This whole year has not been perfect.”
The two-day schedule was approved by the board on a vote of 5-3. Dissenting votes came from Culver, Mark Murphy of Aberdeen and Craig Cassens of Faulkton.
