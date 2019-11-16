An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) is set for Dec. 11 at the Crossroads Convention Center in Huron.
Conducting the training are specialists from South Dakota State University Extension, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
In Spring of 2017, the S.D. DENR reissued the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs. The new permit requires existing permitted operations to get coverage under the proposed permit between one and four years after the general permit is issued. One of the conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to getting a new permit. If the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.
This current training program meets the training requirement of the proposed permit as long as it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit. Manure applicators, producers and any other people who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend. Certified crop advisor credits are available as well.
The speaker line-up and presentation details of the training are:
- John McMaine, assistant professor & SDSU Extension water management engineer – water quality
- Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension swine specialist – livestock nutrition options for reducing nitrogen and phosphorus content of manure
- Jason Roggow, natural resources engineer with the S.D. DENR – livestock permit program overview
- Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils field specialist – managing nitrogen and phosphorus in land applications of manure
- Jason Gilb, conservation agronomist with the USDA NRCS – nutrient management planning
- Kent Vlieger, soil health specialist with the USDA NRCS – soil erosion and infiltration demonstration
- Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension swine specialist – air quality and odor
“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” Thaler said.
Required pre-registration is at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2019-livestock-environmental-training-cafos-workshop-december. The event costs $50, which includes lunch, breaks and training materials. Additional participants from a farm or operation may register to attend for $50 to receive a binder with training materials, or can register for $25 to attend without an additional binder.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The program starts at 8:50 a.m. and concludes around 4:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Thaler at robert.thaler@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5435, or McMaine at john.mcmaine@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5610.
