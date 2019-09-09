SIOUX FALLS – On Saturday, Sept. 7, The Reverend Constanze Hagmaier was installed as the fourth Bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
More than 500 people gathered for worship at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
Hagmaier officially succeeded Bishop David B. Zellmer earlier this week on September 1. Zellmer was in office for twelve years.
Earlier in the day, Hagmaier shared her vision for her next six years as Bishop.
Special guests for the day included the Presiding Bishop the the ELCA, the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, and the Rev. Dr. Anna Madsen, theologian at the OMG Center for Theological Conversation.
The South Dakota Synod is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). With over 200 congregations and 100,000 members, the vision of the South Dakota Synod is that all may be fed. For more information, visit www.sdsynod.org.
ELCA is one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States, with nearly 3.5 million members in more than 9,100 worshiping communities across the 50 states and in the Caribbean region.
