Construction on U.S. Hwy 18 begins April 10
Mar 31, 2023
Construction work on U.S. Highway 18 between Winner and Colome will begin April 10, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.The project's prime contractor is Bituminous Paving, Inc., based out of Ortonville, Minn.Work on the construction project consists of concrete repair, concrete surface grinding, new asphalt shoulders and a bridge approach slab repair.Flaggers and pilot cars will be used to control traffic.Reduced speeds will be enforced during concrete repair. Traffic will also be diverted onto the gravel/dirt shoulders for one-mile increments.Truck traffic will be detoured to state Highway 44 and state Highway 49.Local trucks and deliveries will be permitted with a 10-foot width restriction in place.Motorists should expect stop sign closures in both directions at the bridges.The project work is expected to be completed by Nov. 3.
