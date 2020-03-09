WASHINGTON, DC – The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) hosted hemp industry leaders March 9 for the inaugural session of the Consumer Protection Task Force. The NIHC is to determine practical regulatory recommendations that will protect consumers when using these products.
Academic, business, and legal figures spoke on the industry finding a unified approach to potential FDA regulation. “We were glad to have a terrific cross-section of industry and allied stakeholders involved in the discussion,” said Russell Laird, NIHC vice president of public affairs.
Justin Singer, CEO of Caliper Foods, spoke on the economic risk to producers and safety risk to consumers associated with the absence of clear regulatory and safety standards.
Dr.Susan Hewlings, director of scientific affairs at Nutrasource, and Jay Noller, director of the Oregon State University Global Hemp Innovation Center, presented on the safety and efficacy of CBD based on publicly-available research as well as current understanding of the endocannabinoid system and challenges around defining CBD.
Kristi Wolff from Kelley Drye led the group discussion around potential options for FDA engagement. Participants focused on safety as a priority and discussed the benefits and challenges created by current state regulatory standards.
Arby Barroso, co-founder of Green Roads, said “In Florida, we’ve implemented a system that provides clear direction for manufacturers and transparency for consumers as to what is in CBD products. We need to have this kind of clarity at the national level in order to properly protect consumers and businesses.”
The National Industrial Hemp Council provides high quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer.
