Denver resident Sherry Ott’s recent bike ride to the South Dakota Capitol started early in the week, but the journey began in 1984 when her father decided to walk from capitol to capitol.
Sitting at the Ramkota Hotel on Tuesday, Milbank resident Lee Ott said he didn’t know what first sparked the idea to walk from capitol to capitol, visiting the lower 48 states and Washington D.C.
“Just something to do, something different, I guess,” Lee said. “See the countryside. See the United States. I guess you would say.”
Lee, then 47, started in Springfield, Illinois, and headed to Madison, Wisconsin — on foot. During the next 25 years, Lee covered about 4,800 miles and marked off 23 state capitols.
“I did it in steps, a lot of steps,” Lee said. “I’d go for maybe two, three days, and then I’d have to go back to work. I was working. Then I’d go and start from where I left off and go another two, three, four days, or whatever time I had to do that.”
Lee finished his last stretch in 2009, going from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Pierre, but he ended the trip early in Vienna, South Dakota. And that’s where Sherry began her part of the journey.
“I always thought about finishing it, but I didn’t want to walk it because there’s like 8,000 miles left,” she said about the remaining 26 capitol buildings. “So once I got into biking, I said, ‘I can do this by bike.’ So then the whole thing kind of went from there.”
Sherry, a travel writer, began biking during the coronavirus pandemic, having more free time given travel restrictions. These days, she is no stranger to going to new places. Sherry quit her IT analyst job when she was 36 and spent 11 years as a “digital nomad,” visiting more than 65 countries and writing about her travels on her ottsworld.com blog.
But that travel bug wasn’t always with her. When Lee began his journey in 1984, Sherry, then 14, wasn’t on board with the whole idea.
“I hated it,” she laughed while remembering her parents “dragging” her along on the trips. “I was a 14-year-old, you know. You don’t want your parents doing anything different or out of the ordinary. And my whole life, he had been doing things that seemed out of the ordinary. And this was just kind of the final straw at 14 years old.”
Sherry’s perspective on Lee’s walks changed over the years, first by tolerating it in her 20s and then beginning her world travels in her 30s.
“So, it was kind of during that time, traveling and going off doing something different, that I realized — you’re your dad,” she said, adding the realization came in her early 40s.
Sherry found she now appreciates how Lee’s travels were unique, making it a shame that he didn’t finish.
She also found finishing Lee’s trip to Pierre was a natural starting point for figuring out how she plans to complete the remaining state capitols.
“The plan was to finish off this one because it was special. They live in South Dakota, and he hadn’t finished it,” Sherry said about Lee and her mother, Marilyn. “So, it was a way for me to come out here.”
She also found South Dakota made for an obvious starting point because Lee kept “meticulous” records. Sherry plans to complete five state capitols annually, with much of them taking place during cooler times. She said most of the remaining capitol buildings are in the Southwest.
Her trip from Vienna to Pierre, followed by a bike ride to Bismarck, North Dakota, will also help her gauge how many days each trip will take.
During the trip to Pierre, Sherry had her friend and videographer Michaela Potter provide logistical support and filming along the way. That support came in handy when high winds on Tuesday cut the trip short. Sherry continued it the next day, arriving at the Capitol in Pierre Wednesday morning.
After leaving Pierre, Marilyn took over the support role as Potter returned to New York. But Marilyn is no rookie to the part, having spent 25 years supporting Lee’s travels through timed meetings and even Post-it notes taped to street signs.
Sherry noted times have changed, with real-time tracking now part of her journey. She also posts videos and photos on her Facebook page.
While Lee never expected Sherry to take up his journey, he was happy seeing her plan to finish his remaining state capitols.
“I guess I always knew I was never really going to get it all done,” he said. “But I thought, ‘Well, you never can tell.’ I thought maybe I’d get a real spark, or maybe I won’t have anything else — I’ll get canned or something — and I’d have something to do.”
Sherry made Wednesday’s arrival at the Capitol extra special. She jumped off her bike at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center and walked with Marilyn and Lee through Hilgers Gulch, completing the last leg on foot with her parents by her side.
“My thought has always been like this is a really nice kind of way to pass the torch in a way,” Sherry said.
