Controlled burn

City of Pierre's controlled burn at the Material Recovery Site in east Pierre on Thursday at about 10 a.m.

 Valerie Keller / City of Pierre

You might notice smoke in east Pierre during the next few days. The City of Pierre reported it began burning trees Thursday morning at the Material Recovery Site north of the women's prison.

The city said the large pile from winter would smolder for a few days.



